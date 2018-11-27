Man seeks N8m for mother’s kidney transplant

By Sola Ogundipe

MY mother has End Stage Kidney Disease. She is dying, and only an urgent kidney transplant will save her.”

Such were the words of Johnson Delight Uzebbaonuan whose 48-year-old mother, Flora O. Akhare is currently down with the ailment.

Johnson who is the only child and custodian of the ailing Flora, said she hails from Uzebba Luleha Owan West local government of Edo State and is a staff of Ikpoba Okha Local Government in the State.

His words: “She was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in April 2018. Prior to this she had been a confirmed hypertensive and diabetic patient and was usually complaining of poor vision (diabetic retinopathy).”

Johnson told Good Health Weekly that it all began around 2015 when Flora noticed excessive thirst and frequent urination and she went for check up. “She was confirmed to be diabetic and started treatment immediately. But her condition deteriorated and she had become totally bedridden.

“She went for an eye check in Benin City and was told she had diabetic retinopathy. She was recommended to Eye Foundation, GRA, Ikeja where tests showed that her kidneys were affected.

“She currently undergoes dialysis at Clinix Healthcare, Anthony where she was referred from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

“Series of tests and a doctor’s assessment confimed that dialysis is unsustainable and that her hope is kidney transplant.

“Already we have a suitable donor, but the challenge is that we need a lot of money the surgery.

“I am begging for donation from kind hearted Nigerians. We were told the transplant will cost a minimum of N8 million to be carried out in India.

“Please kindly assist with whatever you can. I’m alone in this. Everyone else has abandoned her but I cannot abandon my mother. Please help save my mother’s life.”

