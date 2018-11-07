Maersk introduces online ship booking service

By Godwin Oritse & Ebuka Oko

WORLD container shipping giant, MAERSK, has introduced an online shipping service with a view to providing quality service to its customers.

In a statement, the Chief Commercial Officer, Vincent Clerc, said that with the introduction of instant booking, Maersk’s customers can now complete their bookings within seconds compared to previous waiting times of up to two hours.

The development, according to Clerc, will automatically make the customer experience to improve significantly, as booking a container with Maersk becomes as easy as booking a flight ticket.

Clerc said the introduction of the online booking service will eliminate delay and end the uncertainty and extra workloads in managing supply chains for customers.

He stated: “We are now making it as easy for our customers to book a container as booking a flight ticket. Instant booking confirmation makes it faster, easier and simpler for our customers to interact with Maersk. It is a milestone for the entire industry and a concrete example of how we are bringing our strategy to life when we improve the customer experience through seamless digital offerings.

“With this novel solution, there will be improvement in the enquiries on the available vessel spaces, customers will get visibility of sailing options, a list of depots with empty containers to choose from and a choice of relevant value adding services.

“More importantly, they get certainty that a booking will not be cancelled at a later stage”.

Furthermore, with the release of instant booking confirmation, Maersk is also introducing online booking via the Maersk App. This enables instant bookings directly from the mobile phone, as this is another functionality that has long been high on Maersk customers’ wish-lists, especially in emerging markets.