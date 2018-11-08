Lokosa gets N3.8m plus Eunisell Boot Award

After emerging the highest scorer with 19 goals scored during the 2017/2018 NPFL season, Junior Lokosa has won the inaugural winner of the Eunisell Boot Award. The goal poacher was presented with the award and the accompanying prize money at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja yesterday.

Initiated by leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company Eunisell, the award celebrates the highest goal scorer in the Nigerian domestic top flight. The event also showcased the unveiling of the Eunisell Boot Award which will be an annual event. The Eunisell Boot seeks not only to honour the top performer, but to make players work on their game, be more competitive and boost the profile and interest in the domestic league.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited said “We are here to honour the top goal scorer of the 2017/2018 NPFL season – Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars who scored a magnificent 19 goals in a season that was cut short, making his achievement even more memorable.

With each goal valued at N200,000 by Eunisell, Lokosa received the sum of N3.8million and a trophy.