Kwara South: Ahmed set to step down

Ilorin – Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State is set to concede the Kwara South Senate ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following intense pressures on him, Vanguard has learnt.

It was reliably gathered on Sunday that the governor might indeed concede the senatorial seat to Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

The pressure on the governor to step down it was learnt was upon the PDP’s loss of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Is in/Oke-Ero federal constituency bye-election that took place penultimate Saturday in the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the governor remaining as the candidate might cause the PDP to lose the Offa/Oyun Ifelodun federal constituency in the forthcoming election.

The political pundits from Offa /Ibolo political axis, which comprises of former deputy governor, Chief Ogundeji had led the pack of others to pressurise their political leader and Senate president Dr Bukola Saraki to concede the Kwara South senatorial seat to the incumbent Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim who is widely believed could salvage the situation and win the forthcoming senatorial election.

Senator Ibrahim had initially conceded the senatorial seat to Governor Ahmed who had shown keen interest in the seat.

Impeccable sources however confided in Vanguard last night the governor would ultimately concede the seat.

However, Dr. Muideen Akorede the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the governor denied that he had already conceded the senatorial seat on Sunday night.

“As I’m talking to you, the governor is still consulting, though there are intense pressure on him to concede the senatorial seat to Ibolo/Offa axis where the incumbent senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim comes from.”

When asked when the governor would end his consultation he retorted, “I can’t say for now.”