Kisses make me wet — Harmony

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful and sexy Nollywood actress and singer, Susan Emike, known as Harmonee in the industry once sent the internet into a meltdown when she revealed what really gets her going to want to get down with a man. She said kisses, good wet kisses, are what break down her defenses.

“Sex is nice, everybody needs it. So long as you do it with the right person and you don’t regret after doing it, sex is good for everyone. It makes your mind open, it makes your body open, you think nicely after having sex, so long as you do it with the right person and at the right time,” she purred in an interview with Vanguard.

EXPOSED: HIV-infected soldier rapes 70 boys

Are there many women who would tell you what turns them on or make them wet? Hell no. But Susan Ekwe alias Harmony didn’t bat an eyelid when she threw it at us.

“ I can’t have sex with a guy that I cannot kiss. Kisses make me wet, sucking on my nipples makes me wet” she said.