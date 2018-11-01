Jimi Agbaje picks lawyer as running mate

…As Ohanaeze disowns Igbokwe over support for APC

By Clifford Ndujihe

LAGOS—THE Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, picked Mrs Haleemat Oluwayemisi Busari as his running mate for the 2019 governorship poll.

Mrs Busari, 55, a lawyer, hails from Epe in Lagos East Senatorial District of the state.

A statement, by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, JACO, Felix Oboagwina, yesterday, said the PDP candidate picked Mrs. Busari following comprehensive consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the party.

“Mrs. Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari came highly recommended and widely endorsed,” the statement said, adding that “stakeholders all agree that without any iota of doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count.”

This is coming as the Lagos State Ohanaeze disagreed with Mr Joe Igbokwe over the support of the Igbo for the All Progressives Congress, APC candidates in the 2019 polls in Lagos, saying: “Ohanaeze today will not support Mr. Joe Igbokwe or any party which does not fully endorse restructuring, devolution of powers, true federalism, fiscal federalism or resource control.”

Faulting Igbokwe on his new committee of 10 Igbo leaders rallying support for APC, the Lagos Ohanaeze, in a statement by Chief Chileze Uzor said: “Ndigbo in Lagos will only give their votes through accredited Ndigbo for parties endorsed by the Executive Committee of the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, with a secretariat in Surulere, as directed by National Exco in Enugu.”

Noting that the Ohanaeze Exco Lagos and committed Ndigbo living in Lagos delivered seven PDP candidates in 2015, Uzor said in 2019, it will support parties that are for restructuring because “this ideology can ensure basic and viable minimum living wage for workers and end hunger and criminality in our land. Our youths need an end to unemployment and poverty.”