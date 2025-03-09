Tinubu condoles with Jimi, Segun Agbaje on death of mother

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to Jimi and Segun Agbaje, as well as the entire Agbaje family, on the passing of their mother, Mrs Margaret Agbaje, on March 5.

The President’s condolences were conveyed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu described Mrs Agbaje as a distinguished educator, community leader, and former President of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), Lagos Ecclesiastical Province.

“The President joined friends, associates, the Catholic community in Nigeria, and the many students whose lives she impacted in mourning her loss.

“Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs Agbaje made significant contributions to education.

“She taught mathematics at Holy Child College, Lagos (1953–1959), served at St. Joseph’s Teacher Training College, Surulere (1960-1971), and led as the Headmistress of St. Catherine’s Model School, Surulere (1971–1982).

“Her influence on her students was profound and lasting,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

He commended her dedication to education and nation-building, recognising her as a beacon of teaching, learning, and discipline.

He lauded her enduring legacy as a mother and leader, which continued to thrive in those she mentored to success, including her children and others who excelled in their fields.

“Mama Agbaje’s life was a testament to kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to education.

“To her students, her greatest fulfilment was seeing their triumphs,” the President remarked.

“Beyond her educational endeavours, Agbaje was a pillar of strength within the Catholic community.

“She also excelled when she served as President of the CWO, Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, and held key leadership roles in numerous church societies.”

Tinubu encouraged the Agbaje family and all who mourned her to find solace in their faith and the enduring impact of her well-lived life.

He offered prayers for her soul’s peaceful repose.