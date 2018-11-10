I’ve found someone to shower with – Biodun Okeowo

With exclamation and glee Archimedes would have beheld with envy, popular Yoruba actress and mother of two, Biodun Okeowo Sofuyi announced on Wednesday that she’s found a new lover.

The actress, popularly known in the industry as ‘Omobutty’ blurted out the good news on her Instagram page that she would not be sleeping alone soon as she has found a new man to sleep with every night, shower with, after being a single mother for many years.

“Finally, I found someone to hold, to kiss, to share with, to be with, to sweat with, to shower with, to laugh with, to cry with. Finally, I found someone to call my own, my love, my comforter, my partner for life” she wrote.

Although she didn’t give out the name of the lucky guy but that did not deter many of her followers and colleagues who poured in comments to rejoice with her.

When Potpourri reached out to the voluptuously curvy mother of two, she offered no response and has since kept mum on the matter. But a colleague of hers hinted us that she might just be putting up an act to promote an upcoming movie project, trying to create a hype around it. She pointed out that we should look at the hashtags that followed the post. Truly, the hashtags hint of a question about an upcoming movie and some drivels about some kind of partnership.