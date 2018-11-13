I’ll refund people’s deposits – Eke, Calabar ponzi scheme operator

By Emma Amaize & Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— FOUNDER of Micheno Micro Cooperative Society, a Calabar-based alleged Ponzi scheme in Cross River State, arrested by the police about three weeks ago over N27 million trapped deposits by investors, Mr. Michael Eke, weekend, cried out from a police cell in Abuja, saying he is not a swindler.

Eke, who is being detained at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters told Vanguard on the phone that his continued detention and freezing of his bank accounts were affecting the refund of money to his clients.

His words:‘’My ordeal was not my making, and I am not a fraudster as I have been labelled or made to look by the people who took advantage of the matter.

“They also claimed that they will make the National Assembly release money to them through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. I want the public to know that I am not on the run, I want to pay people their money but my arrest and harassment have made this impossible.

“I came here on my own when I got an invitation to come to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. I was not arrested. I have also submitted my international passport.

“They told me initially that I was detained based on orders of the National Assembly for 133 days. I have been passing blood due to complicated pile issues.”

“Even in detention, I am still being invited by the EFCC to come and answer questions. I want the public to know that I did not hide their money in any foreign account. I invested in Swiss gold that changed its policy about conversion of funds and repayment.

“That was what happened. Commercial banks became jittery and fought me because they felt a lot of people were pulling out funds from their accounts. I sincerely sympathize with all those who have fallen ill because they could not take the news of the alleged crash.’’