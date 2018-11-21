Breaking News
Ifa Priest wants public officers to take traditional oath

On 2:19 pm by Urowayino Warami

An Ifa priest, Chief  Fashola Faniyi,  has advocated the swearing in of public officers  through  traditional oath.

Faniyi, who is also the Founder of  the Ancestral Pride Foundation (APF), an NGO,  spoke  on Wednesday on the side line of a news conference to mark the first  anniversary of the foundation in Ota, Ogun.

The Ifa priest  argued  that as long as government at all levels refuses  to recognise  traditional religion alongside Christianity and Islam, true change would be difficult to achieve in the country.

Faniyi said:  “Why can’t we swear in our public officers through traditional methods such as the god of iron and  the god of thunder  to mention just a few.

” Why must our president and governors take oath of office  only with the  Bible and Quran?’’

Faniyi noted that politicians know the implications of swearing with traditional gods “because it will result in instant punishment when they indulge in sin or immorality.’’

He implored Nigerians to change their perception of  traditional beliefs and practices.

“People believe that most of our traditional practices are fetish and this is not true,’’ he said.

He also  said that the foundation was established to assist  the less privileged as well as for the  promotion of African traditional beliefs.

Faniyi further said that the foundation had concluded plans to donate items  worth over N500, 000 to orphanages  in Ota and its environs.

He  said the foundation would also introduce Yoruba quiz competition in both primary and secondary schools in Ota.

Faniyi, however, appealed to parents to always speak their indigenous languages to their children at home.

“Majority of the children today cannot communicate in their local languages  and this does not portray  a good image of  our culture,’’ he added.

He further urged the nation’s film makers to take urgent measures to portray indigenous culture in positive ways  in order to change the orientation of the people.


