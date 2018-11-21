Ifa Priest wants public officers to take traditional oath

An Ifa priest, Chief Fashola Faniyi, has advocated the swearing in of public officers through traditional oath.

Faniyi, who is also the Founder of the Ancestral Pride Foundation (APF), an NGO, spoke on Wednesday on the side line of a news conference to mark the first anniversary of the foundation in Ota, Ogun.

The Ifa priest argued that as long as government at all levels refuses to recognise traditional religion alongside Christianity and Islam, true change would be difficult to achieve in the country.

Faniyi said: “Why can’t we swear in our public officers through traditional methods such as the god of iron and the god of thunder to mention just a few.

” Why must our president and governors take oath of office only with the Bible and Quran?’’

Faniyi noted that politicians know the implications of swearing with traditional gods “because it will result in instant punishment when they indulge in sin or immorality.’’

He implored Nigerians to change their perception of traditional beliefs and practices.

“People believe that most of our traditional practices are fetish and this is not true,’’ he said.

He also said that the foundation was established to assist the less privileged as well as for the promotion of African traditional beliefs.

Faniyi further said that the foundation had concluded plans to donate items worth over N500, 000 to orphanages in Ota and its environs.

He said the foundation would also introduce Yoruba quiz competition in both primary and secondary schools in Ota.

Faniyi, however, appealed to parents to always speak their indigenous languages to their children at home.

“Majority of the children today cannot communicate in their local languages and this does not portray a good image of our culture,’’ he added.

He further urged the nation’s film makers to take urgent measures to portray indigenous culture in positive ways in order to change the orientation of the people.