Igwe Aloysius Chidozie takes traditional oath of office as Akajiofo of Ntu-egbenese clan

By Chinedu Adonu

The Traditional Ruler of Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna Jnr, has officially taken the traditional oath of office as the 2nd Monarch of the community and the Akajiofo (Spiritual Leader) of the Ntu-egbenese clan.

The eldest man of the community, High Chief George Okolie, administered the oath, formally conferring on him the responsibilities of leadership.

It will be recalled that the Enugu State Government recently presented Igwe Ogbonna with his staff of office. At a ceremony held at Ogugu Central School Field, Amanabor, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development, and Chieftaincy Matters, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, presented the staff on behalf of the government.

Deacon Ogbodo described the occasion as the beginning of a new era for Ogugu, affirming that Igwe Ogbonna’s track record of community development initiatives positioned him to move the community forward. He urged the new monarch to remain law-abiding and uphold the principles that brought him to office, noting that as a traditional ruler, he also represents the eyes of the State Government in the community.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Awgu Council of Traditional Rulers and the traditional ruler of Ezinesi Mmaku, His Royal Highness, Igwe Mmadụabuchi Nevobasi, congratulated Igwe Ogbonna, whom he described as a brother and lifelong friend. He noted that Igwe Ogbonna’s emergence came as no surprise, given his history as a man of the people and a community leader. He expressed optimism that the new reign would restore peace and drive transformative development across Ntu-egbenese.

Igwe Nevobasi also praised Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his dedication to rural development and the welfare of the people.

In his own remarks, Igwe Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna thanked God for His mercy, kindness, and love. He pledged to lead with humility, emphasizing that his reign would focus on service to both the community and humanity. He expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah for prioritizing the welfare of the people and called on the over 32 communities in the Ntu-egbenese clan to unite for collective progress.

During the traditional oath-taking, High Chief George Okolie, representing Umuokpara Ogbodu Ezioha—the eldest village in the Ntu-egbenese clan—urged the new monarch to lead with the fear of God and to promote the values of the Ntu-egbenese people. He then presented the sacred Ọfọ Ntu-egbenese to Igwe Ogbonna.

Presenting the Ọfọ, Chief Okolie charged the monarch to serve as a bridge between the ancestors and the present generation. He emphasized that leadership in Ntu-egbenese demands sacrificial service, fairness, and a deep commitment to the people’s welfare.

He said, “This Ọfọ that I am giving to you on behalf of Ogugu and the entire Ntu-egbenese clan is not just a staff; it is the voice of our fathers. It demands that you must never lie, never oppress, and never forget that your power is for the service of the people, not for personal pride.”