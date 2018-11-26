Human capacity devpt in banks very vital – Sekibo

By Providence Emmanuel

MANAGING Director, Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has emphasized the importance of human capacity development amongst staff of financial institutions for improved operations.

FG to make tourism veritable earner for Nigeria – Buhari

Sekibo who stated this at a three-day yearly Internal Control and Audit Conference organised by Heritage Bank in Lagos, said training acquired personally and arranged by corporate organisations is useful not only to the individual but key to corporation growth.

He, however, advised staff participating at the conference to be rigorously committed in upholding integrity, as their job qualities define each person’s character.

Also, Sekibo stressed the need for staff to cultivate savings culture for their future, whilst noting that the fate of every staff of the institution is tied together by “this purpose called Heritage Bank.”

Speaking earlier at the event, Chief Audit Executive of the Bank, Prince Akamadu, said the conference was where officers of the bank responsible for internal control and audit gather to review their activities.

He said the conference was also an avenue where the executive management of the Bank communicate the expectations of the internal control and audit system.

He said the conference has helped over the years to enhance the operations of the Bank, adding: “We churn out policies and new procedures every time and sometime application could be a challenge and also at a forum like this, control officers exchanged ideas on how they work in their different regions to get results.

“So when they get back to their bases, they are able to apply what they had learnt to improve operations for the overall benefit of the bank.”