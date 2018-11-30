Housewife docked for allegedly driving recklessly, knocking down man

Ile-Ife (Osun) – A 45-year-old housewife, Adedeji Adebukola, who allegedly drove a car recklessly and knocked down a 50-year-old man, was on Friday charged in an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug 1, 2018 around 8:30 p.m. at Ibadan Road, Ajebamidele Power Line, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the accused drove one Toyota Camry with Registration Number: YAB 454 DN recklessly on public highway in a manner that dangerous to the public.

He added that the accused drove on the public highway without regards to traffic law and without driving licence.

According to him, the accused drove dangerously on public highway and caused serious injury to the two legs of one Omotosho Kehinde.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(10), 18 and 21 (b) of the Road Traffic Law, Act Cap 135, Vol 111, Laws of Osun, 2002.

After the charges were read to her, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Yemi Ijalana, prayed the court to admit the accused to bail in the most Liberal term.

Ijalana pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba admit accused to bail in the N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ademola-Olowolagba ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address to be verified by the court officials.

She also ordered that the sureties must be civil servants not below grade/level 08 as well as provide two recent passport photographs each.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Jan. 9 for hearing. (NAN)