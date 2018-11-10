‘Heaven On My Mind’ is not a Christian film but a human story – Uche Jombo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer, Uche Jombo who teamed up with another veteran actress Ini Edo has refuted claims from different quarters that their new movie, ‘Heaven On My Mind’ which is set for cinema release from Friday, December 7, 2018 is a Christian movie. She however made it clear that the movie was inspired by a real life story.

“I keep hearing this over and over from people saying that the movie is a Christian film and I know why that is. It is because of the title but you only need to see the film to realize that it had nothing on Christianity or any religion. It is simply a human story.

RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali

The idea for the movie came from a real life story I heard which was corroborated from another source and we had to invite someone who had similar experience. That was how we developed the story and the script. For me, it is more about human stories.

I love to make stories I can feel and others can as well. So, to clear the doubt, Heaven On My Mind is not a Christian film but a human story”, she said.

The official trailer for the movie has just been released. The Nollywood heavyweight, Uche Jombo who has had her fair share of cinema runs with several collaborations with top filmmakers like Desmond Elliot, Emem Isong and more will be making her first full feature and directorial debut with this family movie, Heaven on my Mind.

The movie features talented actors like Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Ray Emordi, Andrea Chika Chukwu, Femi Adebayo, Adunni Ade, Eric Ogbonna and Yvonne Nwosu.

Uche Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell. She has since gone to make a name for herself as a screenwriter, actor, producer and now a director.