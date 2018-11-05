Fashola to deliver Yabatech convocation lecture

Lagos – The Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) is to discuss sustainability of technological advancement at its next convocation lecture, in an effort to tackle challenges arising from national quest for development.

The Rector of the college, Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, made the disclosure on Monday at the college’s pre-convocation press briefing in Lagos.

He said that the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, would deliver the lecture slated for Nov. 19.

According to the rector, Fashola will speak on “Sustainability of Technological Advancement- a Key to Industrial Growth’’.

Omokungbe said that the week-long convocation ceremonies would begin from Nov. 16 with a Jumat prayer and inter denominational church service.

He noted that achieving development without depleting natural resources had become a global trend.

“The UN has defined sustainable development as development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generation to meet their own needs.

“It is our responsibility as a technology-based and foremost institution to create the platform for an academic discourse to address the challenges arising from our nation’s quest for development.

“We must be able to tackle our challenges using skills and technology.

“It is on this basis that the convocation lecture topic was carefully selected by the academic board of the college,” he said.

The rector said that 7,170 full-time and part-time students would be awarded National Diploma and Higher National Diploma at the convocation.

He added that the college’s radio station would be inaugurated during the convocation.

The rector said the college had produced graduates in enviable positions in both public and private sectors.

“Graduates of Yaba College of Technology are making significant impacts in the match towards industrial and technological advancement of Nigeria.

“For over 32 years ago that the college began awarding certificates, it has produced over one million graduates.

“A lot of our staff have been sponsored for higher degrees through Tertiary Education Trust Fund,” the rector said. (NAN)