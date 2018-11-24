Breaking News
EPL: Man Utd welcome Crystal Palace at Old Trafford

Premier League action returns this weekend following the last International break of 2018. The return will see Manchester United attempt to get their season back on track when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford today Saturday. The match will be broadcast live to GOtv subscribers on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32) at 4pm.

Crystal Palace’s Scottish midfielder James McArthur (L) vies with Watford’s German-born Greek midfielder Jose Holebas during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on August 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Before the International break, Manchester United suffered a humiliating 1-3 loss to rivals, Manchester City in their derby match. Manchester United are almost mid-table at eight position after 12 games.

They have won 6 matches, lost four and drawn two. The Red Devils will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a Crystal Palace side that sits just a point above the relegation zone. The match will be available to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers.

On Sunday, the action continues as Wolves take on Huddersfield Town at 5pm.


