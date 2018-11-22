Enugu govt commends NBC youth empowerment programme

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commended the management of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited for its commitment to the socio-economic well-being of the nation particularly in the areas of youth empowerment aimed at reducing the growing level of unemployment in the country.

He made this assertion while delivering the opening remarks at the 3-day NBC Youth Empowered Programme held in Enugu.

Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo expressed delight in the Youth Empowered programme which he noted would complement the government’s effort towards addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths in the state.

According to her, this initiative is another laudable effort by the private sector to support the state government in achieving its target for youth development and empowerment. “We are particularly pleased to learn that by 2020 this initiative would have supported over 100,000 young unemployed persons between the ages of 18-30 years to build life skills, business skills and long-lasting networks to facilitate their transition to employment” she said.

She charged other concerned corporate entities to follow in NBC’s footsteps and make their own contribution towards addressing this important and urgent necessity.

Also speaking during the workshop,Country CSR Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, Mr. Ekuma Eze described the company’s investment in the Youth Empowered Programme as a further demonstration of the its faith in the youth of Nigeria. Eze explained that the initiative was designed to empower Nigerian youths to realize their full potential.