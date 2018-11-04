Edo Poly Usen organises leadership training for new SUG

The Rector, Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, has charged the new executives of the institution’s Students’ Union Government on accountability, honesty and transparency, urging them to mobilise their peers to leverage the institution’s internationalisation programmes to learn in-demand skills.

Prof. Falodun, who gave the charge during the leadership training workshop/swearing-in ceremony of the new SUG members, expressed appreciation to the outgoing SUG for their successful tenure in office, during which they exhibited a high degree of honesty, dedication, hard work and excellent spirit. A special guest at the ceremony was Prof. Benson Osadolor, a former Dean of Students’ Affairs, at the University of Benin, (UNIBEN).

The incoming executive is led by Ogunti Damilola as President, with Michael Onyechi Gift as Vice President; Mike Otamere Friday as Secretary General; Igbinomwanhia Elizabeth as Assistant Secretary-General; Ojehomon Ifidon Victor as Public Relations Officers, among others.

According to the Rector, “The incoming executive led by Mr. Damilola should see leadership as a process by which a person influences others to accomplish set objectives in a cohesive and coherent manner. As leaders, you are to serve the students while demonstrating a high level of transparency. As students’ leaders, accountability, due process and due diligence should be your watchword.”

He said the students’ leaders will benefit from local and international training in tandem with the culture of the Polytechnic, noting, “This is part of our resolve to take ESPU and its products to a higher level of internationalisation in scholarship and excellence.”

“We will continue to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning. Students of the Polytechnic should take advantage of the Information Communication Technologies (ICT) facilities to garner technical and vocational skills. More importantly, the Management of ESPU will continue to maintain zero tolerance for indecent dressing, cultism, cheating during examination and other social vices,” he added.