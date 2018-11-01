Edo govt rules out subsidy in tertiary institutions

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THE governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ruled out the provision of subsidy for tertiary education in the state, saying the focus of his administration is to provide a conducive learning environment in tertiary institutions.

Obaseki stated this when he inaugurated the Governing Council for the state-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma.

He said it was worrisome that AAU was reduced to an institution driven by political agenda.

He urged the new board to set up an investigative panel to review and understand what went wrong with the university.

His words: “The state government gives N300 million monthly. They claim to have a student population of 30,000.

“We have reduced our premier university to one driven by political agenda. That cannot be the fate of our ivory tower.

“I hope this new board will help refocus the university to the dream of the late Ambrose Alli.

“There should be transparency in the way the university is managed. There should be less rancour and more academic work. I have no doubt that the people we have selected have what it takes to turn the fortunes around.

“I have confidence that this new board can turn around the university.”