Don Jazzy’s father bags Bachelors degree

The father of foremost Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has bagged a Bachelors Degree in Film and Television production.

Don Jazzy, the CEO of music company, Mavin Records, made this known in a congratulatory post to his father, Collins Enebeli, on social media.

He wrote, “everybody please help me congratulate my super dad as he just got his B.A. Hons in Film and Television Production.

“I am proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans but you did it and did it well.

“You have set an example for me to follow.”

Enebeli got the degree from Dundalk Institute of Technology, Ireland.

He is a successful businessman and production manager. (NAN)