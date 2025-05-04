How Nana Mitch is shaping African culture, One Lens at a time

By Chioma Okoye

In a world increasingly viewed through the vibrant filters of social media, one young Ghanaian creative is not just participating – he’s defining the very lens through which a generation sees itself.

Padmond Annor, the inventive mind behind the moniker Nana Mitch, has carved a unique niche as Ghana’s first Snapchat lens creator, a title that only begins to scratch the surface of his multifaceted talent.

Born in the serene landscapes of Sefwi Wiaso, Nana Mitch, who shares a close bond and creative partnership with his twin brother Padmond Annor Jr (Schardo Mitch), embarked on an educational journey that took him through Grace Preparatory School, Great Faith Preparatory School in Kumasi, and Better Best Academy in Tema.

His formative years culminated in his graduation from Ofori Panin Senior High School in 2016, before he honed his artistic eye at the prestigious National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film editing.

It was in December 2015 that Nana Mitch recognized a void on the burgeoning Snapchat platform – a lack of lenses that resonated with Ghanaian culture and aesthetics.

This observation sparked a creative fire within him. Even as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nana Mitch seized the opportunity to deepen his skills, enrolling in a virtual lens studio class.

Together with his twin brother, he also co-founded Schardo TV and Productions, a venture that has become a dynamic force in capturing and celebrating Ghanaian narratives. From the vibrant energy of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebrations to a myriad of other topics, their content has offered a fresh and engaging perspective on the nation.

Nana Mitch’s ingenuity has not gone unnoticed. His portfolio boasts the widely popular ‘’4 More For Nana’’ lens, designed for the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, showcasing his ability to tap into significant cultural moments. He has also lent his creative touch to the world of entertainment, notably modelling for Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy’s ‘’Jazzy Burger’’ campaign.

His influence extends beyond the digital realm. Recently, Nana Mitch took on the role of creative director for the official billboard shoot of Porials Pitch, a major African trade fair event spearheaded by the dynamic businesswoman and CEO of Dulcie Porium, Dulcie Boateng. This collaboration underscores his growing reputation as a visionary creative force.

The demand for Nana Mitch’s unique lens creations spans the African entertainment landscape. He has crafted custom Snapchat filters for a constellation of stars, including Nigerian personalities like Bobrisky, Eniola Badmus, Zlatan, and Ghanaian sensations such as Sister Derby and Hajia4Real.

Beyond the digital canvas, Nana Mitch and his brother have ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with their fragrance brand, Relief by MB. In a deeply personal and revealing project in 2024, the twins released a documentary titled “From Sefwi to Accra,” a poignant recount of their journey from their humble beginnings to their current impactful presence.

Nana Mitch’s influence extends beyond his creative work. As a sought-after social media influencer, he has forged successful brand ambassador partnerships with both Ghanaian and Nigerian companies, including Pizzaman Chickenman, SMS Properties, Ridge Condos, and Jays Finder. His growing portfolio of endorsements in 2024 includes Clozar Africa, Duffy’s Health & Beauty, LifeTaste, and CompuGhana, solidifying his status as a key influencer in the region.

His groundbreaking contributions to the African creative scene have earned him significant recognition. Nana Mitch was deservedly named among the Keep Walking Top 30 list of African creatives by Johnnie Walker and Trace TV, hailed as one of Africa’s Next-Gen Cultural Shape Shifters.

From the quiet beginnings in Sefwi Wiaso, Padmond “Nana Mitch” Annor has emerged as a dynamic and influential figure, seamlessly blending creativity, technology, and cultural awareness. He is not just creating Snapchat lenses; he is crafting digital experiences that resonate with a generation, shaping how Africa sees itself and how the world sees Africa, one vibrant filter at a time. His journey is a testament to the power of vision, innovation, and the unwavering pursuit of one’s passion.