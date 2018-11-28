Delta IDPs get FG, Delta cash, relief materials

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—Federal and Delta State governments have sent some internally-displaced persons, IDPs, across the state cash and relief materials.

CJN at NASS to revive 17 bills rejected by Buhari

Each IDP returned home with N20,000 collectively given to them by each of the two tiers of government.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Relief Agency, through the state committee on flood, also provided each family with a bag of rice, just as certificates were presented to those that acquired skills on industrial training, hairdressing, and catering.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Chairman of the State Committee on Flood, Mr. Ernest Ogwezzi, said: “My satisfaction is that the people are happy. They were properly taken care of while they were here.’’