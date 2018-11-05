CIIN to educate practitioners on service offerings

By Rosemary Onuoha

THE Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, is set to educate practitioners on the need to use value as the focal point of service offerings.

This is the objective of the CIIN education seminar scheduled to hold from this week in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme, “Increasing Insurance Penetration through value creation.”

Chairman of the Education Committee and Council member of CIIN, Sir M.O. Oyegunle, stated that the theme was borne out of the need to intensify the clamor for insurance practitioners to use value as the focal point of their service offerings.

He said: “Insurance companies have to revamp their value proposition and hinge implementation on promoting excellent customer experience. This will greatly improve market penetration and equally increase the number of persons who embrace insurance and have positive assertions. In this age where market saturation is prevalent, offering customers the right value proposition is the difference between just surviving or thriving in the insurance industry”.

He charged insurance practitioners to ensure attendance and participation in order to obtain the full benefits of the seminar.

Oyegunle said that the education seminar is one of the annual education programmes organised by the CIIN, the body established by statute to determine the standard of skill and knowledge required for the professional and ethical practice of the business of insurance in Nigeria.