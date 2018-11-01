CBN introduces financial literacy in school curriculum

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, yesterday said it has introduced financial literacy programme into the curriculum of secondary schools in the country.

CBN’s Director, Consumer Protection Department, Mr. Kofo Abdulsalam-Alada said the programme, in collaboration with Nigeria Education Research Development Council, NERDC, was designed to give students the needed knowledge on savings and other investment.

He said this at the school mentoring programme in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State. Abdulsalam-Alada said: “We have a collaboration with Nigeria Education Research Development Council, NERDC, in designing a curriculum that will ensure that financial literacy is actually infused into subjects that are being taught in secondary schools in Nigeria.

“Series of workshop had been done, pilot testing of some of the design programmes has been carried out in Lagos. Within this school calendar year, infusion into the system should commence in subjects like accounting, economics and commerce in order to give the children knowledge about savings, other forms of investment.