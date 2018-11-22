Buhari has done much for Ndigbo — Chime

Enugu—Former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has urged Igbos to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in their own interest.

We’re still being kidnapped, Igbo traders in C’River cry out

Chime told journalists in Enugu yesterday that the President had done a lot for the people to warrant their support.

According to him, Buhari does not need to campaign but we are the people that need to convince the people to vote for him because he has done well.

“Igbos have enjoyed all the plum positions under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We have been President, Senate President severally, deputy senate president, held juicy ministerial positions and there is nothing to show for it.

“Let the PDP explain to us why they did not implement all their promises to Ndigbo. Buhari never experienced Igbo support, yet he improved on electricity, road projects and others.

“If I have a president from Cameroun who will provide the zone with infrastructure, I will vote for him because politics is all about performance and not plum positions that amount to nothing.

“We should be interested in what we get as a people and not about appointments. Igbos do not like themselves.

“You see, APC inherited a lot of problems in governance. You do not expect the government to perform magic. There is no magic.

“South East Governors then complained in all the meetings we had with the PDP Federal Government on poor infrastructure in the zone, but nothing happened.

“PDP has not changed. The same people that killed PDP are still in charge.

“Atiku promised to serve one term but he came out with a policy document that stretched over six years. This is not the time to deceive our people,” he said.

On restructuring, Chime, a constitutional lawyer, said it was part of the confusion PDP was bringing about, adding that restructuring could not happen without amending the constitution.

“You cannot do restructuring without amending the constitution. The major step is to amend the constitution and make provision for referendum.

“Nobody has come up with the way to implement it. There is no provision for referendum in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The former governor, however, expressed dismay that present day politicians no longer have sense of contentment.

“In politics, we do not have sense of contentment. We go into politics and want to die in politics. Great Zik, Awolowo, Okpara and others, how many years did they spend in politics?”

“When people see politics as a career, they do anything to change the system to suit them,” he said.