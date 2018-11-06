Boko Haram and APC musketeers

By Yinka Odumakin

“We have to take an interest in the quality of our leaders and representatives in the level of education. If you look around this country at many levels of leadership, we have elected and we have chosen to elect people who do not have education. And because they are not educated, they cannot give education.” -Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

I MUST say it is not all the time I am comfortable with the views of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, but I can’t deny him the credit that he shoots straight without minding whose ox is gored. He has carved that niche for himself over the years as one gentleman who is not scared to say his mind whenever he feels strongly on any issue.

This uncommon candour of his was on display when he spoke recently at the 6th Convocation of Nile University, Abuja. The Emir pointedly told Nigeria it’s education is worth nothing today because it has embraced Boko Haram(western education is sin) in its leadership selection process.

Our country’s education system that was so attractive to citizens of other African countries and even American and European nationals in the past,today produces graduates who may not be able to write their names correctly even if it’s a condition to save their own lives. It would have been the ninth wonder of the world if our outcome had been different as that ancient wisdom remains constant and true: as you make your bed, so you lie on it. A nation that recruits its leaders from among the rest cannot be among the best, was the Emir of Kano’s message which sums up the dysfunctional state of Nigeria today.

It is heart-wrenching to recall the days we had leaders like Awo, Zik and Ahmadu Bello who wore knowledge like wrist-watches. There is no way you will not be proud to be a Nigerian when you see the video of Sir Tafawa Balewa’s visit to the United States of America on July 25-28 of I961.He walked with confidence and spoke impeccable English as he held his audience spell-bound with his masterly delivery. It was a great moment for Nigeria.

Today, we have dropped from that pedestal to the lowest of low where it is an embarrassment watching our leaders speak in public and fumbling through prepared speeches in inaudible diction and unpardonable gaffes. There has been a vertical link between the death of intellect in our polity and the dearth of knowledgeable leaders in our country !

There is no better attestation to the tragedy that has befallen our country than the fact that the three most important men in the ruling party in our country today are united in one affliction.They once had their credentials questioned.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the National Leader of the APC. In 1999, one Dr. Waliu Balogun had written a petition against Tinubu that he did not attend Chicago State University as indicated in his INEC form 001 filled when he contested the Lagos State governorship poll and that he also lied in the affidavit he attached to the INEC form, in which he declared that he lost his university degree certificate while he was in exile between 1994 and 1998.

Generating a lot of controversy, Tinubu was forced to present what he called original copy of his certificate while he dismissed the allegations as “baseless, wicked and unfortunate.”

But firebrand lawyer and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, went to court to compel the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Tinubu. The Supreme Court ruled in 2001 that the IG should investigate him when he is shorn of immunity. Gani did not follow up the matter when Tinubu left office, partly due to ill health .

By the time Dr. Dominic Adegbola brought up the matter in 2013, Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court dismissed the application filed by him seeking to reopen the suit initially instituted by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi in 1999.

“This matter is grossly out of time and the prayer sought cannot be granted.”

Tinubu dedicated his “victory ” in the scandal to the current Vice-President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of a book in honour of the silk in Lagos in 2012.

“Osinbajo brought his knowledge of constitutional law and stood by me even at the time when some of my commissioners were planning to resign from the cabinet. He indulged my politics and allowed it to flourish in the face of detractors,” he said.

Adams Oshiomhole is the National Chairman of APC. It was General Charles Airhiavbere who challenged his re-election as a governor in 2012 on the basis of certificate forgery and perjury. He alleged that the elementary school Oshiomhole claimed to have attended was not in existence at that time. He also claimed that the Governor tendered a fake certificate on oath to INEC from Blessed Martins Modern Secondary School from which he dropped out, which going by a constitutional provision does not qualify him to contest the election.

Oshiomhole claimed to have attended Iyamoh Primary School, Iyamoh, in the then Midwest state from 1957-1962; his claim is contrary to an investigation by the Edo State Ministry of Education which revealed that Iyamoh Primary School was founded in 1963, a year after the governor said he graduated from it.

The Supreme Court eventually gave Oshiomhole a technical respite, set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the Edo State Elections Petitions Tribunal to hear afresh the certificate scandal which it dismissed as pre-election matter.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who read the Supreme Court judgement, said the Court of Appeal erred in its ruling as the Edo Elections Petitions Tribunal, which earlier struck out the paragraphs relating to non-qualification, was correct in doing so.

The Supreme Court maintained that the respondent, Major General Charles Airhiavbere, made an unpardonable blunder of not including the ground of non-qualification in the original pleadings at the tribunal.

The apex court maintained that the court is not a Father Christmas that dishes out what is not asked for and that a party is bound by his pleadings.

Gen. Muhammadu Buhari is incumbent President and APC candidate for the 2019 elections. He was ensnared in a controversy in 2014 when he submitted an affidavit to INEC that his credentials were with the Military.The Army promptly denied being in possession of such. The matter moved to the courtroom where order was sought to disqualify him. A battery of SANs deployed all technicalities in their books to get reprieve and he went on to win the elections .

Four years after, the President is back in INEC with affidavit that his credentials are still with the military which denied it ever had such. Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina became the mouthpiece of the Army and said the body has lost the credentials of the President .

Few days after the claim ,WAEC Nigeria did some home delivery service at the Villa, bringing some attestation to Mr. President.