Benue Attacks: Bishop warns against blame shift, demands apology

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, His Grace, Wilfred Anagbe has urged the public to desist from changing the narrative regarding the identities of the April deadly attacks in Benue.

The Bishop, who also demanded public apology from those changing the narratives, made the call on Friday at St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpo-Ayar, Mbalom in Gwer Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, during the atonement and purification of the parish.

Visiting UN delegation denied landing at Makurdi Airport—Ortom

Newsmen report that St Ignatius Quasi Parish was the church where two priests, Rev. Fr Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha as well as 17 parishioners were killed on April 22, 2018.

Anangbe said that there was need to apologise to the church over insinuations seeking to shift blame.

He stressed that even if the church did not need the apology, he needed it as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, whose priests and congregation were gruesomely murdered.

Anagbe said that what baffled him most was that a good number of the people, who were trying to change the narratives were Christians and some of them were from Benue.

Bishop Crowther school: Court restrains Anambra govt

He said that the living witnesses had testified at several fora about the identity of their attackers, having heard them spoke in a particular language during the attacks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue promised to construct a block of classroom at St Wilfred’s Nursery and Primary School, Ukpo-Ayar, Mbalom, Gwer LGA of the state in honour of the priests and parishioners.

Ortom also pledged to make the road to the area more accessible by constructing the culverts and bridges on it, stressing that if the resources permitted him, he would also tar it.