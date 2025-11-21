What we’re experiencing bears every mark of genocide – Benue Catholic priests

File image of Benue women mourning their loss to terrorists.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, NCDPA, of Makurdi Diocese has supported the Bishop, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, following his testimony before the U.S. Congress during its public hearing on Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”, insisting that the people are suffering persistent genocidal attacks.

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The priests also condemned what they described as sustained attacks, killings, and displacement of Christians and entire communities in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria.

In a statement in Makurdi by its Chairman, Revd. Fr. Joseph Beba, NCDPA detailed a litany of atrocities affecting the local Catholic community. They asserted that the attacks and violence “the people are experiencing bears every mark of genocide – a deliberate, calculated, and targeted attempt to eliminate communities and take over their ancestral lands.

They said: “More than 20 churches and mission stations have been destroyed or abandoned due to repeated attacks.

“Priests have been shot, kidnapped, and even killed alongside their parishioners while carrying out pastoral duties.

“Hundreds of our people, including women, children, and the elderly have been murdered in their sleep.

“Thousands have been displaced, forced into camps under harsh and traumatic conditions, and entire communities and farmlands have been occupied by armed invaders operating with impunity.”

The priests criticized both federal and state authorities for what they described as “conflicting narratives, minimization, and outright denial” of the crisis, which they said is perpetuated for political gain.

“Instead of decisive actions and acknowledgment of the crisis, our people are met with explanations that contradict lived realities, statistics, and eyewitness accounts. This is deeply disappointing.

“We feel wounded, abandoned, and bitterly betrayed by those entrusted with our safety,” the statement said.

The NCDPA Chairman called on the Nigerian government to act urgently. “We appeal to the Federal and State Governments to act with sincerity, urgency, and decisive commitment to protect human life and restore occupied communities.

“We appeal to the international community. Do not look away. Nigeria needs help.

“Continue to prevail on the Nigerian Government to rise to their constitutional duty, to act now, protect lives and property, stop the killings, and allow displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes,” the statement read.

The association also extended its appeal to the global Catholic Church and all people of conscience to raise awareness and intervene in what they described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in Nigeria.

“We will continue to speak, pray, and advocate until justice is done.

“We will cry out until every displaced family returns home, until all occupied communities are liberated, and until every Nigerian Christian can once again live, walk freely to their farms, and worship peacefully without fear.

“Together, let us insist that enough is enough,” Fr. Beba said.

Vanguard News