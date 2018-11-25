Atiku is 72 today, for official installation as Waziri

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election is 72.

Atiku Abubakar, politician and business tycoon, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday was born on 25th November, 1946 at Jaba in Adamawa state.

He was vice-president of Nigeria from 1999-2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo on the platform of PDP.

The official PDP twitter handle of PDP wished the PDP candidate God’s guidance and blessings.

“Hurray! The @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, H. E. Alhaji Atiku Abuakar, GCON, is 72 today.

Atiku’s policy document embodies yearnings, aspirations of Nigerians – PDP

“Happy Birthday Your Excellency @Atiku. We wish you more of Allah’s guidance and blessings as you prepare to pilot the affairs of our country.’’

The party also announced that Atiku would today be turbaned as the Waziri of Adamawa.

“At 72 and Turbanning as Waziri Adamawa: We Join the good people of Adamawa State and indeed all Nigerians to celebrate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, on the occasion of his Official Turbanning as Waziri Adamawa. May your reign attract favour from Allah.’’