Army to Residents: Keep off, we will have ‘bush exercise’

The Nigerian Army says its Nigerian Military School (NMS) in Zaria will conduct bush exercise from Monday, Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 and advised residents of the exercise areas to keep-off.

The Army said in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.

The statement was signed by Lt. Adekunle Adeyemi-Akinleye, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army/Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State on Friday.

“In line with the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Training Directives for the 2018/2019 Academic Session, the Final Bush Exercise for the SS3 Boys of the School is scheduled to commence from Monday 3 to Wednesday 12 December, 2018.”

Adeyemi-Akinleye said the exercise was expected to hold within Chindit Cantonment, Hanwa and Shika Dam in Sabongari Local Government area and Karau-Karau in Giwa Local Government area.

“The Exercise is tagged “EX DOGON-DUTSE”.

He said the exercise would be training activities on Map Reading, Day and Night Navigation, Watermanship/Boating, Skill at Arms and Tent Striking as well as Field Training Exercises that will involve firing of live ammunition using small arms.

“The activities will climax to Camp Fire Night schedule for 12 Dec. 2018 at the NMS Parade Ground from 1830hrs – 2200hrs,” he said.

According to Adeyemi-Akinleye, the authority has put in place safety precautions to ensure a safe and hitch free exercise.

The Army image-maker called on residents around the exercise areas to go about their daily activities without any form of panic.

Adeyemi-Akinleye, however, advised the residents to stay clear of the exercise areas during the period.