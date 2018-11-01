Abuja Int’l Motor Fair: Camry shines at ‘Night with TNL MD’

By Theodore Opara

THE All-new Toyota Camry was the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded Abuja International Motor fair where it took the centre stage at the Toyota Nigeria Limited stand.

Although Toyota displayed its full range at the fair which included the Yaris, Corolla, Avensis (all sedans) as well as the Sports Utility Vhicles such as the RAV4, Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser Estate and Fortuner SUVs, the new Camry stood out at the stand, being the newest model from the Toyota stable. Also on display were Toyota range of commercial vehicles which included the Hilux Pickup, Hiace and Coaster buses.

These vehicles attracted good number of visitors to the Toyota stand which incidentally was the only fully covered stand at the exhibition ground.

As a company that knows how to explore opportunities at an event like the Abuja Motor show, Toyota earmarked a day at the fair as a special day which it tagged, “A Night with the Toyota Managing Director.’’

The special night with the Toyota Managing Director was unique as the Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, personally marketed the Toyota brand and models.

He welcomed dignitaries to the Toyota stand, among whom were top military and paramilitary officers and personally conducted them round the cars.

The all new Toyota Camry, which is the Toyota flagship sedan was the centre of attraction for the guests who were amazed by its unique features and Toyota’s creativity in designing a car with first class luxury interior.

It was a night to remember by all as a young saxophonist entertained guests with scintillating tunes to the admiration of the guest who also took some dancing steps. This brought back life to the fair ground.

Also worthy of note was how Toyota took time to decorate a section of their stand where it displayed the Camry on an elevated platform. With the managing director explaining features of the Camry to most of the guests and the music playing in the background, the guests were relaxed for the evening.

Speaking on the ‘Toyota Night with the Managing Director’, Toyota spokes person, Mrs Bukky Ogunusi, said that Toyota wanted to do something differently. She added, “We wanted to prove how dearly we cherish our customers by giving them the best treatment at the fair. Only the best is good enough for them.”

On the Toyota models, she explained that they came with a full range of products to the fair and since the company was introducing the new Camry for the first time, they needed a conducive environment to showcase the new model of their flagship. She added that a Night with Toyota Managing Director was quite apt for this.