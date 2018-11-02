Breaking News
2 Boko Haram commanders killed in Borno

On 2:29 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Two ‘high profile’ Boko Haram commanders have been killed during a clearance operation by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade Damboa.

The killed commanders were identified as Abu Rajal and Tuja Sai’inna Banki.

The troops according to a Twitter post by the army embarked on the clearance operations from Gumsuri to Gamboru in Borno State on 9 November.

“They successfully cleared and liberated some villages,”, the army said.

The Chief of army staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai has commended the gallant troops and urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the BHT are completely wiped out.

NAN


