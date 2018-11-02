2 beheaded in Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The discovery of two human heads at a junction in Choba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday, created panic among residents.

A source told Vanguard that residents of the area woke up yesterday morning to see two male heads displayed at a popular SDA Junction in Choba.

The state Police Command said the killing is unrelated to supremacy fight among two cult groups in the area, as residents had raised the alarm over increased killings and other criminal activities recently.

It was gathered that the bodies of the men, who are yet to be identified, were found around Ogor Street along Igbogo Road, while their heads were discovered at SDA Junction.

The youth Chairman of Choba community, Francis Ihunda, said: “Choba people woke up this morning (yesterday) to discover two heads at SDA Junction. It was difficult identifying the victims since their heads were removed from their bodies.”

Ihunda disclosed that Police have picked the heads and the bodies for further investigation, even as he called on the security operatives to redouble efforts to put an end to senseless killings in the community.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Choba, His Royal Highness, Eze Raymond Wokocha, has condemned the development, calling for improved security in the community.

Wokocha said the community had vigilante, but that cultists started operating freely when they were disbanded by the state government, calling on the relevant authorities to allow Choba operate its own vigilante body to end cult killings.

He also called on the state government to deploy Neighbourhood Watch officials to the community.

They were cultists—Police

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the Police have identified the victims as members of the Deygbam cult.

Omoni said an investigation into the incident and hunt for the killers have commenced, adding that no arrest has been made, but that normalcy has returned to the area.

Omoni said: “This morning (yesterday) the Command was greeted with the news that two bodies were beheaded in Choba. When men of the Choba Division got to the scene of the incident, they saw the two heads and information from the locals there led us to where we recovered the bodies.

“Immediately, our men took the bodies to the mortuary. As we speak, we have been able to identify one of the corpses.

“Information on the ground has it that members of the Icelander attacked members of Deygbam cult and killed them.

“Those ones that were killed were also members of a secret cult. Their fight for supremacy led to the two deaths recorded.”