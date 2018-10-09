World Post Day: NIPOST Owerri holds public sensitisation campaign

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Owerri District on Tuesday held a sensitisation campaign in Owerri metropolis to enlighten the public on the post e-commerce services and their relevance to the society.

The campaign was part of activities to mark World Post Day, a day set aside by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its affiliate bodies for the celebration of the post and its relevance to society.

Newsmen report that staff of NIPOST, Owerri district went round the streets of Owerri, distributing tracts aimed at enlightening members of the public on the continued relevance of the post in a contemporary Nigeria.

Newsmen report that most Imo residents expressed satisfaction with NIPOST for organising the campaign, while few others questioned the importance of the post in a technology driven world.

The District Manager, NIPOST Owerri, Mr Victor Edugele provided clarification to the objective of the sensitisation campaign.

“The post is as relevant as ever. We understand that the world is technology driven, that is why we also provide services that aid e-commerce.

“The goods people buy online are sent down to them through physical means, which is the post, ‘’ he explained.

Edugele also highlighted the socioeconomic value of the post, while urging Nigerians to borrow a leaf from Japan.

“In Japan, the home of technology, the post is one of the biggest financial institutions because of its role in the physical transportation of goods and the resulting revenue generation that cannot be overemphasized and that can be the case with Nigeria,” he said.

He therefore implored the general public to be the eye of the NIPOST by freely sharing ideas that can help improve the proficiency of the post “as this will help the post to take stock and chart the way forward.”

UPU was established in 1874 in Switzerland as the start of the global communications revolution, initiating the ability to communicate to others through writing and Oct. 9 to commemorate the day.

NAN