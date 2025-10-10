World Sight Day: Hope restored to the blind as Lions Club, NOA offer free eye treatment

… Outreach provides screenings, surgeries, medications

By Henry Obetta

The Nigerian Optometric Association, NOA, Lagos State Chapter, in collaboration with the Ikeja Lions Club International, on Thursday offered free eye care services to residents of Orile-Agege in Lagos State as part of activities marking the 2025 World Sight Day.

The event, held at the Agege Local Council Development Area Secretariat, featured free eye examinations, distribution of reading glasses and medications, and referrals for cataract surgery under the theme, “Love Your Eyes: Vision for All.”

Speaking during the exercise, Secretary of the NOA Lagos Chapter, Dr. Taiwo Obomon, said the outreach was aimed at encouraging residents to prioritise their eye health through regular medical checks.

According to her, “From the little child to the elderly, we want to show everyone how to love their eyes. What we’re doing here is a free eye examination for the community, giving out reading glasses and medications in partnership with the Lions Club.”

She added: “When you love something, you take care of it. We admonish people to love their eyes and have them checked regularly.”

In his remarks, President of Ikeja Dynamic Model Lions Club, Lion Oladele Adeniron, noted that sight remains one of the club’s core global causes, adding that the outreach was part of efforts to promote better vision for all.

He said: “We are here today to sensitise the people of Orile-Agege about vision and sight as we commemorate World Sight Day. We’re conducting screenings, giving out glasses, and arranging cataract surgeries where necessary so that people can have good sight and live better lives.”

Also speaking, Lion Chike Akeze, Past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club and Zone 8A Chairperson for this year’s Lions Service, said the initiative reflected the club’s long-standing tradition of rendering humanitarian service to communities.

“We are assisting the people of Agege community with free eye screening, eyeglasses, medications and, where necessary, cataract surgery. Our major objective is to impact lives and make the world a better place,” he said.

“Vision is just one of the many projects we do in Lions Club. Next month, we will focus on diabetes and, in December, on hunger relief.”

District Governor, Lion Oluwakemi Abimbola of District 404B2 Nigeria, said preventing blindness was a major focus of Lions Club International.

“It’s one of our core global causes to make sure we prevent blindness. Since today is World Sight Day, we are creating awareness and screening people from this community who may need treatment, surgery, or eyeglasses. The club will also make provisions for drugs for those who really need them,” she stated.

In her contribution, Lion Josephine Ngele, Region 7 Chairperson, District 404B2, said the programme was preceded by a road walk and sensitisation campaign to inform residents about the free eye care services.

According to her, “We shared flyers before the event to let residents know we were coming for screening and cataract surgeries. Today, we plan to carry out about 40 to 50 cataract surgeries and screen over 300 residents. Those who need eyeglasses or medications will receive them.”

She added that Lions Club, which operates in over 200 countries, also carries out projects in other areas such as paediatric cancer, hunger relief, environmental protection, and youth empowerment.