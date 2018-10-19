Why I got 11th tattoo —Moet Abebe

By Adetutu Adesoji

Radio goddess, Moet Abebe has over time declared her love for tattoos as she always shows off her inks. The Soundcity radio and television host recently got her 11th tattoo which she showed off on social media as well.

Meanwhile, the media girl revealed that her new tattoo was inspired by her obsession with the spiritual symbolism of the lotus flower.

“Tatt no.11, here is the back story. Well, for quite some time I have been obsessed with all the spiritual symbolism of “The Lotus Flower”.

It is a flower that experiences immaculate conception every day. Now I have often viewed myself as being similar to a lotus flower as it has a life cycle unlike any other. With its roots based in mud, it submerges every night into murky river water, and undeterred by its dirty environment, it miraculously re-blooms the next morning without residue on its petals,” she wrote.

“I know it’s easier said than done; but I have refused to be limited by my “yesterday” . I’m resilient and like the lotus flower, I will not be defined by my past or my current situation,” she added.