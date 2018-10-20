Breaking News
Why I can never date an actor— Actress, Adebukola Salawu

By EKAETTE BASSEY

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Young and passionate actress cum producer, Adebukola Salawu is   currently making waves as one of the fast-rising actresses writing her   name in gold.

With three movies to her name already, Adebukola, a graduate of   Banking and Finance believes that making her movies gives her an edge   over many of her contemporaries and puts her in an enviable position in the   industry.

Relishing the experience of being an actress, Adebukola disclosed that waking up to   do what one is passionate about makes it very interesting for her.

Speaking further on her experience as a producer, Adebukola, who is   also into beauty and make up said choosing acting as a career has come   with its good and bad sides, adding that she has had no reason to   regret her decision.

“Talking about the experience, I will say it has been awesome. Acting   has its own challenges and they never stop coming at you, nevertheless   the career is what I would choose over and over again.”

On how she managed to produce three movies, the delectable actress said her determination and commitment has   helped her a great deal. She recalled how consistency and zeal to keep   pushing until something big happens got her to the big stage.

“ I have always been a very determined person and this reflects in   every facet of my life, not just in the movies. I joined the movie   industry in 2007 through my former boss, Mr Eleni in Ibadan. But I   later left to go to Ekiti State University (EKSU) where I studied   Banking and Finance and graduated in 2014. That same year, I returned   to acting.”

Signed to Karshoky Entertainment company, she disclosed that no actor   in the Yoruba movie industry has ever caught her fancy, adding that “I don’t   see any of the actors in the industry that I can date. I have never   dated any of them and it will never happen. I am not against those who   date them but for me, it is an aberration,” she stated.


