Video/Photos: Students protest as Jafar testifies against Ganduje over bribery allegation

Videos and photos show students in Kano state displaying various placards stating support for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who was caught in a video clip published by the Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, collecting bribe in Dollars from contractors.

Video also shows Mr. Jafar who appeared before the Kano State House of Assembly to show proof that the video clip he published showing Ganduje collecting a bribe is true.

Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar
