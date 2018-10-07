Uche Jombo, Ini Edo collaborate on new movie ‘Heaven on my Mind’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, director and producer Uche Jombo, and actress, Ini Edo, have collaborated as producers in a new film ‘Heaven on my Mind’ set to hit cinemas from December 7, 2018.

The highly anticipated movie which began pre-production in late 2017 and finished filming in March 2018 is the first collaboration between the two talented actors Uche Jombo and Ini Edo as co-producers and will be released under their film companies, Uche Jombo Studios and Minini Empire Production.

For Uche Jombo, it’s her directorial debut, one, she has described thus: “For me, directing this movie is a huge mark in my books and I really appreciate everyone who had faith in me.”

The combination of Uche Jombo and Ini Edo has resulted in the casting of popular Nollywood faces from English and Yoruba speaking sectors, as the movie features talented actors like Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Ray Emordi, Andrea Chika Chukwu, Femi Adebayo, Adunni Ade, Eric Ogbonna and Yvonne Nwosu.

Uche Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell. She has since gone to make a name for herself as a screenwriter, actor, producer and now a director.