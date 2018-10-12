STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria’ll remain stagnant if…, says Ooni of Ife

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA— THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi said yesterday that Nigeria will remain stagnant due to continuous selfish ambitions of politicians.

Oba Ogunwusi said this at a workshop organized by the Yoruba Unity Forum themed: ‘The state of the nation: Yoruba, where are we?”, held at the residence of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Lamenting that politicians have failed the people, he expressed worry over the current situation of politics and its implications on the citizens.

His words: “The political situation in this country is nothing to write home about, they think of themselves and their children but they forget about the people and the country, the disunity we are facing now is because they have failed to love one another.

“During the era of Obafemi Awolowo, there was no disunity in the country, the situation of Nigerian politics then is nothing but one in a kind, if Obafemi Awolowo has not done the expected, a person like me and other royal fathers, will not be here today, but his good deeds during his life time cannot be undermined.

“Disunity and selfish interest had not been the foundation of this country, but this era, the political leaders are not honest to themselves nor the people, they don’t love one and other, there is no unity among them, the political leaders are not thinking about the future of the next generation, rather they think about themselves and their children.

“Yoruba land is known for unity and togetherness and that is why we are called Omoluabi and we were on the lead unlike the current situation which has paralyzed the country.”

The Alafin of Oyo, who was represented by the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Olayinka said: “Politics in Nigeria has not changed, none of them think of the people rather they paralyse the country.”