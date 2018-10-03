Shun votes selling, aspirant appeals to delegates

Mr Jacob Kudu, an aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, has appealed delegates at ongoing party primaries and other Nigerians to shun vote selling and vote according to their conscience in the interest of national development.

Kudu, who wants to represent Nasarawa Eggon East constituency in the State House of Assembly, made the call on Wednesday in Nasarawa Eggon when he met with the executive members of Umme and Nasarawa Eggon electoral ward respectively.

He advised them to shun money bag politicians during the 2019 general election in the interest of peace and national development.

He promised not to fail in his responsibilities, if given the mandate, during the party’s primaries and at the general election.

“I am here to solicit for your votes and I am pleading with you to shun votes selling. You should vote according to your conscience in order to elect credible representatives and leaders of proven integrity.

“You must shine your eyes while voting, some politicians will come and deceive you with peanuts and only re-surface if they are looking for election.

“I am pleading with you to vote for me and you will see the difference, the difference will be clear. I will make myself available at all the time, if elected, in order to discuss issues of development of our constituency,” he said.

The aspirant aspirant promised to prioritise youth empowerment programmes and key into positive programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the constituency, if elected.

“I will prioritise youths and women empowerment programmes if elected to enable the people of my constituency acquire skills that would enable them become employers of labour and become self reliant.

“I will also ensure effective and quality representation by initiating people’s oriented bills that will have direct impacts on the lives of my constituents and the state at large,” he said.

Kudu also listed other areas of his blue print to include rural roads construction, health, education and agriculture, among others.

In their separate responses, Mr Sabo Baba and Mrs Esther Kasa, the Umme and Nasarawa Eggon ward chairman and chairperson, assured the aspirant of their support.