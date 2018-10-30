Shi’ites Protest : Police beefs up security around Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AS the protest embarked upon by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites over the continuous detention of their leader, Ibraheem el-Zakzaky entered third day, the Nigeria Police on Tuesday beefed up security around the entrance to the State House.

The Shiites who arrived Abuja, the State Capital Territory on Saturday in their numbers are demanding for the release of their leader, el-Zakzaky who has been in detention over one year despite court rulings that he should be released.

Because of the panic the presence of the Islamic group has generated at the nation’s capital, the Nigeria Police now stationed its officers opposite the Fire Service, the entrance to the State House, before the barricade mounted by the combined team of operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, the Police and the army

Occupants of vehicles going into the Villa were thoroughly screened before they were allowed to drive in.

From the Secretariat to the entrances to State House and the National Assembly, security was also beefed up with additional armed mobile police officers mounting surveillance.

The presence of the Shiites made some workers to close early on Monday and those leaving at the troubled zones had to close late to allow traffic mounted by the army to reduce.

As at the time of filing this report, it was reliably gathered that members of the movement have started gathering towards the Mararaba, Nyanya axis.