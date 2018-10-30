Sales reps face N4m theft charge

Two sales representatives were on Tuesday docked at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing their employer’s N4 million.

The accused — Johnson Oke, 31, and Opeyemi Samuel, 26 — are facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Police Prosecutor Jimah Iseghede told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in August in Epe, Lagos

State.

He said the accused converted the sum of N4 million being proceeds from the sales of some Nestle Foods products to

personal use.

The offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the not guilty plea of the accused, the Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Salawu, granted them N500,000 bail each with two sureties

each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 12 for mention.

NAN