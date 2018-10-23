Ronaldo returns to face Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford as the starring sub-plot of a mouth-watering Champions Leagueclash between Manchester United and Juventus tonight.

Juve lead the way in Group H with two wins from two, whereas United are two points further back after drawing with Valencia in their last European outing.

Anthony Martial is expected to keep his place in the United side after scoring twice against Chelsea to take his tally to three goals in his last two games for the club.

Fellow forward Romelu Lukaku is not in such hot form in front of goal, though, having now failed to find the back of the net in his last seven outings for United.

Lukaku is nonetheless expected to lead the line once again in what could be an unchanged team from the one which came so close to victory at Chelsea.

Fred is pushing for a start in midfield, but Juan Mata’s display at Stamford Bridge could mean that he gets the nod alongside Nemanja Matic and former Juve man Paul Pogbaonce again.

Juventus will be able to welcome Ronaldo back into the starting lineup, with the Portuguese talisman returning to a club where he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances.

The visitors could be without former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who may need surgery for a thyroid problem. Allegri rested Giorgio Chiellini and Dybala for the weekend draw with Genoa, and both could be in line to return for this match.