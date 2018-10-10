Rohr: We won’t disappoint Nigerians

SUPER Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called on his players to go into each game for the win, starting with this weekend’s match with Libya.

Nigeria host Libya in the first of the double header in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, one point and two places behind their rivals.

“On Saturday the team has to give everything. When we do not hesitate we become more recognisable. If we speculate we become a vulgar team,” commented the coach.

“If Libya are relaxed for the game, I will be happy. We cannot disappoint the fans.

“We go all out because we need it, and also even if we do not need it. It has nothing to do with either motivation or the sporting level, but the essence of the team. We cannot speculate.”

The former Niger Republic boss concluded., “we respect them, but we want to make our presence felt,”

Nigeria will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday 13th October with the return leg scheduled for the 18,000-capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday 16th October.