2026 WCQ: What we will do to defeat Nigeria – Rohr reveals

Gernot Rohr

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Benin Republic’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed how his team will aim to control Nigeria as both countries face off in the final group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Rohr believes that composure and tactical discipline will be key factors as his side aims to challenge the Super Eagles on their home turf.

The match holds significant weight in deciding which team advances in the race to the World Cup for Group C, as a win for the Cheetahs will guarantee a place for next year’s tournament.

The former Super Eagles coach believes that with the counterattacking plays that his side has developed, they can use their pacy players to outrun the Nigerians.

“We want to control if possible, and we also want to play out counterattacks because we have quick players and we have strong players,” the German coach expressed in his pre-match press conference.

“This is an opportunity to play diagonal balls, long balls,” he continued.

“Also, balls for our quick strikers; our team progressed in this kind of football.

He admitted that Nigeria has powerful forwards who can overpower the Republic of Benin players.

“What we have to do is control, because the strikers of Nigeria are so strong that we cannot say we only go forward.

“We must defend well, and we will try to control the game and also to play forward.”

The last time these two faced off, Nigeria lost away to Benin 2-1.