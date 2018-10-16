Rivers APC: Abe wins to fight another day

WHEN an aggrieved Senator Magnus Abe led his faction of Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, to conduct parallel primaries recently, many had branded those who indulged Abe as delusional.

This understandable perception was hinged on the fact that the party’s national leadership was in agreement only with the primaries conducted by the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi – led faction.

However, the perceived delusion of the Abe faction turned an illusion for those who had held that view when a High Court in Port Harcourt on October 10 sacked the Amaechi faction chaired by Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and nullified all the primaries it had conducted.

The expectation of that judgement unfolding in its favour was the overriding motivation for the parallel direct primaries which produced Abe as Rivers APC standard bearer for the 2019 Rivers governorship election against Tonye Cole produced by the Amaechi faction

As a measure of the far-reaching implications of the judgement, the Amaechi camp which had ignored previous related court orders sought by the Abe camp, acknowledged that, “our legal team is already finalising paperwork to appeal today’s judgment and stay of execution”, its Spokesman Chris Finebone, said.

Finebone also believes the Ojukaye-led faction “is further protected by the Perpetual Injunction granted by Abuja High Court 14 presided over by Justice A. O. Musa on September 4, 2018 which granted a Perpetual Injunction restraining the APC and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole from” removing the Ojukaye committee and actions it has taken since its emergence.

A chieftain of the Rivers APC however noted that, “Oshiomhole is not being restrained by any warped order by the Ojukaye-led faction. Recall, the national chairman, two days after assumption of office sacked the O’tega Emerhor faction of the party and inaugurated the Great Ogboru and Sentor Ovie Omo-Agege faction.

“Oshiomhole did that in a blink of an eye just on the face value of yet contentious consent judgement, reversing his predecessor, John Oyegun’s resolution. The only restraint on Oshiomhole in Rivers is apparently the fear of being in collision with the Transport Minister, who is a close ally of the President.”

Basking in the euphoria of the court judgement by the Rivers High Court, Abe has also been harping on the growing impunity by the Amaechi’s camp in the affairs of the Rivers APC as strong enough signal for the national leadership of the party to listen to the cries of his camp.

“They (Amaechi’s faction) have even driving the impunity to a point where the same locality where their chairman (Ojukaye), who has been sacked by a court, hails from was where they also picked their flag bearer because only one individual wants to dictate to majority alienated party members who demand justice and fairness.

“Assuming without conceding to this impunity, you now tell me that when the party comes to my Ogoni community to do governorship campaign, one community man as state chairman would now raise the hand of a folk from his own community as flag-bearer. That is not what APC stands for”, Abe stressed.