Rise above the challenge

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren it’s another new week. Let’s give glory to God. If we take time to reflect, we’ll appreciate the goodness of God in our lives. Therefore, we must continue to thank God.

As we continue to live, the reality of the journey of life is that it confronts us with ups and downs. There are times when we have cause to rejoice, at other times, we are somber and wish that things got better.

The reality of life is that we all pass through one challenge or the other but it didn’t begin with us.

The reality of life is captured in Ecclesiastes 3 vs. 1-4. For this article we’ll refer only to verses 1 and 4. Verse 1 “ To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven”. Verse 4 “ A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance”.

Fellow human beings however, inflict many of these challenges on us. Those related by blood and those not related by blood.

The story of Abel and Cain gives us an account that is still relevant today.

Genesis 4 vs. 4-9 provides us with a detailed account of how human beings even blood relations plot the fall of others.

The two brothers made offerings to God. Verses 3- 5 states, “ And process of time it came to pass, that Cain brought of the fruit of the ground an offering unto the LORD. And Abel, he also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of fat thereof. And the LORD had respect unto Abel and to his offering. But unto Cain and to his offering He had not respect. And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fallen.

Brethren, was Abel the reason Cain offered a worthless sacrifice? Biblical records did not state that Cain consulted Abel before he made his offerings. So we can absolve Abel of the blame.

Let’s see what happened next. Verses 8&9 “ And Cain talked with Abel his brother; and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and slew him.

And the LORD said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?

So, why do you find it strange that anyone or group of persons plot your down fall? The good news is that you can rise above that challenge as long as you serve the Lord.

Abel could not rise above the challenge of envy because his own brother from his own mother terminated his life.

In the case of Joseph, he rose above the challenge brought upon his life by his brothers of the same father. Why? He stood with God.

Brethren, I am not saying that all relations or friends are evil. Not at all. There are several good people around you, who share your pains but the only one to depend on fully is JESUS. He never fails.

For someone out there, who is worried that his financial situation has not improved since, the beginning of the year and has therefore shelved marriage plans, there is hope. Don’t give up.

Or is your case that of business that has been recording losses where others are making profit? To another person, it is a case of joblessness. You have written several applications without any result.

Have you been trying to have a child of your own and all efforts failed? Whatever is your case, please don’t give up.

Begin to look beyond the challenge and make up your mind to rise above that challenge.

Do not defeat yourself with negative thinking that nothing can happen this year.

Brethren, a lot can happen that can change your story. Expect a new dawn. With a new dawn, the old era of tears and sorrow is terminated and a new dawn of joy is ushered in.

God has a promise for all those who trust him. This is confirmed in Psalm 81 vs. 10 “ I am the LORD thy God, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt: open thy mouth wide, and I will fill it”.

In Egypt, the life of the children of Israel was that of pain, hardship, slavery yet the LORD delivered them. Whatever is the challenge that your life has been confronted with, God is able to deliver you.

As you stand firm with God in worship, service and praises, always remember the words of the Lord according to Isaiah 43 vs. 18& 19 “ Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it. I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert”.

For one to experience a miracle you have to rise above the challenge. Your faith must tower above that challenge. Believe that the challenge isn’t going to crumble you and remain stead fast with God.

Only a person of faith, one who believes in God without any iota of doubt can rise above a challenge.

Have your received a word of knowledge and you are yet to see it manifest? You only need to be patient. Hebrew 10 vs. 36 “ For ye have need of patience, that after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise”.

The Holy Bible states further in verses in 38 and 39 “ Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him. But we are not of them who draw back unto perdition: but of them that believe to the saving of the soul”.

You may be familiar with this Bible passage but please reflect deeply on “but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him”.

God has made it clear that if you should subject your life to the challenge and draw away from him, you disconnect with him. Once you submit to the challenge, your miracle might elude you. The more you concentrate on the challenge, the farther you are from God and your miracle.

Make up your mind that you will not end this year empty handed.

By the grace of God, you will end this year on a joyful note.

Remove your focus from the physical and concentrate on the spiritual. Be reminded that with God on your side, you will overcome every challenge in Jesus name.

Avoid putting yourself under any form of pressure. Stop thinking that the year is moving close to an end and you are yet to achieve your goals.

Rather, remain focused. Let the words of Ecclesiastes chapter 7 vs. 8 ring in your ears at all times. It states “Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit”.

If a woman who has been known to have several miscarriages ends up having a set of twins, even the doctors will brush aside her medical history of miscarriages and rejoice with her.

Brethren, in the name of Jesus, in the remaining days of this year, you will have reason to praise the Lord.

Do not bother yourself about how the miracle will manifest, leave that to God.

Rise above that challenge by giving praises to God for the miracle that is on the way.

Do have a blessed week in Jesus name.