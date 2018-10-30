Respect others’ peace, safety, Christian group cautions IMN

The FCT Young Christian Forum (YCF), has cautioned the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from any act capable of disrupting the peace being currently enjoyed in the federal capital territory and other parts of the country.

The group said every religion in the world tolerates the religion of other people, the brand of religion by the IMN which attempts to inconvenience other law abiding citizens has not been seen anywhere before.

According to a statement by the group, the federal capital territory has continued to experience peace and stability since 2015, as a result of the patriotism of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies fighting the insurgency in the north east.

The statement signed by Rev. Jolly Egbe, the Chaplain/President of the group therefore urged security agencies to rise to the occasion in an attempt to save the residents of the federal capital territory the agony of going about their daily activities in fear.

According to him, the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in recent times have constituted themselves into a threat to national peace and tranquillity, saying Nigerians are all witnesses to the numerous occasions where they have indeed disrupted activities in the federal capital territory with impunity.

Egbe recalled that there was a time residents of the Federal Capital Territory moved around with fear not knowing when and where the next bomb would detonate, which ultimately made palpable tension evident in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, all of these changed when the Nigeria Army intensified its counter terrorism operations, especially in North East Nigeria and the federal capital territory.

He said, “We are however, constrained to lend our voice to the growing threat that the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have continued to pose to residents of the federal capital territory in recent times, which if not nipped in the bud , is capable of taking us back to the dark years where residents in the federal capital territory lived in fear of terror.

“While this is of great national importance, it would also indeed save the country as a whole the international embarrassment that is usually associated with terrorist.

“It is also succinct to add that that members of the diplomatic community are resident in the federal capital territory and at the risk of creating a panic mode, the relevant security agencies must address this threat once and for all.”

He called for more significant action to all the relevant security agencies to deploy its best security apparatus and techniques in ensuring the security of lives and properties in the federal capital territory.