Reps resume, adjourn plenary over colleague’s death

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-As mark of respect to their deceased colleague, Hon. Funke Adedoyin, members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary session to Wednesday shortly after they resumed from their annual vacation.



It will be recalled that the House on July 25, 2018 proceeded for its annual recess.

It was during the period that the news of Adedoyin’s demise filtered in.

In line with the House rules, the presiding officer and Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara after observing legislative preliminaries formally read a communication announcing the death of the fallen lawmaker who until hitherto represented Irepodun/Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

Special prayers were later offered for the repose of the dead.

Hon. Adedoyin who was once a Minister of State for Health in the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo died in Abuja on September 28, 2018 at the age of 54 in Abuja after a protracted battle with cancer.

Until her death, she was the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army.